What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for SMG FY2026 Earnings?

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the basic materials company will earn $4.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.16. The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2027 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average of $59.31. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.98.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.25 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a net margin of 2.68%.Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.35 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 201.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 157.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $3,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,167,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,331,362.40. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 179.59%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of consumer lawn and garden products. The firm serves both retail and professional customers through an array of branded offerings that include lawn fertilizers, grass seed, pest and disease control solutions, plant foods and specialty products for indoor and outdoor gardening. Its portfolio spans well-known names such as Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and various hydroponic and specialty garden brands.

