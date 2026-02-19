Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Adam Dubow Sells 6,395 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Adam Dubow sold 6,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $74,182.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 72,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,250.40. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of -1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears to contain reporting errors and shows effectively zero short interest as of Feb. 17, producing no clear bearish or bullish signal to the market; treat this figure with caution.

Short-interest data appears to contain reporting errors and shows effectively zero short interest as of Feb. 17, producing no clear bearish or bullish signal to the market; treat this figure with caution.

Multiple insider sales by senior executives on Feb. 17 — CEO Jeremy Bender sold 15,459 shares at $11.60 (disclosed in an SEC Form 4), CFO Charles N. York II sold 6,065 shares at $11.60, and other insiders (Adam Dubow, Lauren Merendino, Michael Vasconcelles) also sold stock at roughly $11.60 per share. These aggregated insider reductions (some single-digit to double-digit percentage drops in individual holdings) can be perceived negatively by investors as reduced insider exposure. Negative Sentiment: Zacks preview flags that Day One may not have the setup for an earnings beat in its upcoming report, implying analysts expect a likely negative earnings surprise — news that can weigh on sentiment ahead of the release. Zacks preview

DAWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for oncology. The company employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging biomarker-driven strategies to identify patient populations most likely to respond to its investigational compounds. By concentrating on well-validated molecular drivers of cancer, Day One seeks to deliver first-in-class or best-in-class therapies with the potential for meaningful clinical benefit.

The company’s pipeline includes several small-molecule candidates in various stages of development.

