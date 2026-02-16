Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0537 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE American: GLO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through a focus on income generation and capital appreciation. Trading on the NYSE American exchange, the fund invests primarily in the equity securities of global companies operating across energy, utilities, transportation, chemicals and other infrastructure-related industries. By concentrating on sectors critical to the world’s economic growth, the fund aims to provide investors with diversified exposure to both developed and emerging markets.

The fund’s investment strategy is driven by bottom-up research and fundamental analysis.

