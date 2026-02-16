Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on February 25th

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th.

Black Stone Minerals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Black Stone Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 77.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

BSM stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE: BSM) is a publicly traded limited partnership that acquires and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests and producing royalty interests across the United States. The company’s business model centers on holding fractional ownership in subsurface mineral estates, which allows it to earn royalty income from hydrocarbon production without taking on the capital expenditures or operating risks associated with exploration and development.

Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Black Stone Minerals has built a diversified portfolio spanning key U.S.

