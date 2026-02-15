Contrasting BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) and John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares John B. Sanfilippo & Son and BellRing Brands”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John B. Sanfilippo & Son $1.11 billion 0.85 $58.93 million $5.99 13.38 BellRing Brands $2.32 billion 0.92 $216.20 million $1.45 12.31

Volatility and Risk

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than John B. Sanfilippo & Son. BellRing Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John B. Sanfilippo & Son, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares John B. Sanfilippo & Son and BellRing Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John B. Sanfilippo & Son 6.15% 19.54% 11.71% BellRing Brands 7.88% -64.79% 25.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.6% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of BellRing Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of BellRing Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and BellRing Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John B. Sanfilippo & Son 0 2 1 0 2.33 BellRing Brands 2 5 12 0 2.53

John B. Sanfilippo & Son currently has a consensus target price of $109.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.05%. BellRing Brands has a consensus target price of $38.88, indicating a potential upside of 117.77%. Given BellRing Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than John B. Sanfilippo & Son.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats John B. Sanfilippo & Son on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels. BellRing Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

