6,565 Shares in Aon plc $AON Bought by Warner Group LLC

Warner Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000. AON comprises 1.6% of Warner Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $319.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,276,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,651,320. This represents a 2.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of AON opened at $321.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $304.59 and a 1-year high of $412.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $344.20 and a 200 day moving average of $351.79.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. AON had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AON from $419.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $448.00 to $443.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $398.00 target price on AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.75.

View Our Latest Report on AON

Key Headlines Impacting AON

Here are the key news stories impacting AON this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director insider buy — Aon director Lester B. Knight bought 4,000 shares at about $319.24, raising his stake and signaling management confidence in the stock. Insider Purchase Filing

Director insider buy — Aon director Lester B. Knight bought 4,000 shares at about $319.24, raising his stake and signaling management confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Senior appointment — Aon appointed Joe Peiser as CEO of Risk Capital to lead its Commercial Risk and Reinsurance Solutions effort, strengthening leadership in a high?margin, capital solutions business. Aon Appoints Joe Peiser

Senior appointment — Aon appointed Joe Peiser as CEO of Risk Capital to lead its Commercial Risk and Reinsurance Solutions effort, strengthening leadership in a high?margin, capital solutions business. Positive Sentiment: New product/transaction — Aon and KNIAZHA VIG launched a $25M war?risk insurance facility backed by the U.S. DFC, which can generate fee income and differentiate Aon in geopolitical/war?risk placements. War?Risk Facility

New product/transaction — Aon and KNIAZHA VIG launched a $25M war?risk insurance facility backed by the U.S. DFC, which can generate fee income and differentiate Aon in geopolitical/war?risk placements. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend timing — Company announced a quarterly dividend paid mid?February; supports yield?oriented holders but is not a catalyst for large price moves. AON Dividend & Profile

Dividend timing — Company announced a quarterly dividend paid mid?February; supports yield?oriented holders but is not a catalyst for large price moves. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/coverage summaries — Multiple outlets are circulating analyst views and price targets, keeping the stock in focus but providing mixed signals rather than a single directional push. Analyst Coverage Summary

Analyst/coverage summaries — Multiple outlets are circulating analyst views and price targets, keeping the stock in focus but providing mixed signals rather than a single directional push. Neutral Sentiment: Market research & regional hires — Aon surveys (e.g., on cyber/supply?chain risk in Japan) and local hires (Leeds) reinforce advisory positioning and execution depth but are unlikely to move near?term earnings materially. Aon Survey

Market research & regional hires — Aon surveys (e.g., on cyber/supply?chain risk in Japan) and local hires (Leeds) reinforce advisory positioning and execution depth but are unlikely to move near?term earnings materially. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst estimate revisions — Zacks issued several small trims to Q1?2026, parts of FY?2026/FY?2027 and some quarter estimates while boosting a few others, signaling modest downward pressure on near?to?medium?term EPS expectations. Zacks Estimate Changes

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.