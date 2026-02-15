Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL Shares Bought by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,165 shares during the period. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF makes up 3.4% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $13,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 255.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,334,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Allegheny Financial Group boosted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 1,420,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,686,000 after purchasing an additional 432,980 shares during the period. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 346,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after buying an additional 63,539 shares in the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

PVAL opened at $48.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.1124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

