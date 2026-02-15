Warner Group LLC Makes New Investment in RTX Corporation $RTX

Warner Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. RTX makes up about 0.6% of Warner Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in RTX by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.5% during the second quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 173,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.1% in the second quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX opened at $199.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $206.48. The stock has a market cap of $268.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $3,490,677.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,455,632.60. This represents a 23.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Operational/contract news — RTX reportedly demonstrated systems that downed drone swarms during Army trials, a clear commercial/technical win for its defense business that could support future contracts and backlog. Read More.

Operational/contract news — RTX reportedly demonstrated systems that downed drone swarms during Army trials, a clear commercial/technical win for its defense business that could support future contracts and backlog. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals reminder — institutional commentary highlights improved revenue and earnings growth for RTX, reinforcing the company’s recent beat and FY26 guidance (6.60–6.80 EPS) that underpin longer?term valuation. Read More.

Fundamentals reminder — institutional commentary highlights improved revenue and earnings growth for RTX, reinforcing the company’s recent beat and FY26 guidance (6.60–6.80 EPS) that underpin longer?term valuation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market noise from consumer GPU headlines — multiple tech/gaming stories about “RTX” GPUs (reviews, deals, even isolated product failures) refer to Nvidia’s RTX GPU brand, not RTX Corporation; expect short?term headline noise but no direct impact on RTX’s aerospace & defense fundamentals. Example: GPU reviews and deals. Read More.

Market noise from consumer GPU headlines — multiple tech/gaming stories about “RTX” GPUs (reviews, deals, even isolated product failures) refer to Nvidia’s RTX GPU brand, not RTX Corporation; expect short?term headline noise but no direct impact on RTX’s aerospace & defense fundamentals. Example: GPU reviews and deals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares at ~$201.30 (?$1.64M), reducing his holding by ~23%. SEC filing: Read More.

Insider selling — VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares at ~$201.30 (?$1.64M), reducing his holding by ~23%. SEC filing: Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares at ~$199.16 (~$3.49M). Large insider sales like these can pressure near?term sentiment even if they’re for personal reasons; SEC filing: Read More.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

