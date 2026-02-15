Pelham Capital Ltd. Has $18.94 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials makes up 9.4% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $18,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,955,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,825,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,550,990,000 after purchasing an additional 56,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 31.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,340,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,284,938,000 after purchasing an additional 565,856 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,204,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,428,000 after purchasing an additional 192,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $831,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies raised its price target to $761 and maintained a Buy rating, signaling continued analyst conviction and providing upside support.

Martin Marietta reiterated its strategic SOAR 2030 plan and set a 2026 adjusted EBITDA target of $2.49B, giving investors a management-provided milestone for future profitability and cash flow expectations.

Analyst roundup: a Benzinga/summary piece reviews views from 11 analysts — shows mixed opinions and no clear consensus, which can keep trading volatile as investors pick camps.

Full Q4 earnings call transcripts and highlights are available for investors parsing revenue mix, margin drivers and capital allocation commentary — useful for longer-term conviction but less likely to trigger immediate direction without new data.

Q4 results missed both EPS and revenue estimates and the company issued a cautious 2026 sales outlook, which triggered an initial gap down and downward pressure on the stock as investors reprice near-term growth.

Wells Fargo cut its target to $612 and moved to Equal Weight (larger implied downside), reflecting more cautious short-term expectations and adding selling pressure.

Newsflow from multiple outlets emphasized the earnings miss and soft guidance, reinforcing bearish sentiment among traders focused on near-term revenue and profit trends.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $679.34 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.95 and a twelve month high of $710.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $646.60 and a 200 day moving average of $626.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $637.00 to $681.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial set a $710.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.69.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc (NYSE: MLM) is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value?added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready?mixed concrete and related materials and services.

