Warner Group LLC Buys Shares of 43,439 Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA

Warner Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,753,000. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Warner Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $230,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 70.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $176.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $181.31.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations. The modified market-cap portfolio is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

