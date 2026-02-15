Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Shares Bought by Unconventional Investor LLC

Unconventional Investor LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 176.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up about 3.0% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.77. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $58.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1854 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

