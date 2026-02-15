Weil Company Inc. Buys 9,402 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $SMLF

Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF makes up 1.0% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMLF. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 186.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,061,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,921,000 after acquiring an additional 690,272 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,568,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,565,000 after purchasing an additional 421,138 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,334,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $20,489,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 65.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 463,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,478,000 after buying an additional 183,226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $78.86 on Friday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.77.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility). SMLF was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

