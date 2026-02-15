Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Uniting Wealth Partners LLC

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 836,928 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 140,362 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 20.4% of Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $86,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. CWM LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 24.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175,703 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $121,168,000 after purchasing an additional 229,220 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,091,126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,771,000 after buying an additional 42,645 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 63,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,833,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,861,000 after acquiring an additional 539,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 293,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $133.89 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $134.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $2,445,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 506,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,962,034.28. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $9,430,445.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 402,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,772,492.88. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 229,196 shares of company stock valued at $26,957,858 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.74.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

