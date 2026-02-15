Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 5,200 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.91.

NYSE STZ opened at $149.20 on Friday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $126.45 and a 12 month high of $196.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.68 and a 200-day moving average of $146.58. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.44.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.35%.

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on?premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply?chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

