TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,167 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $33,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,049,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,092,000 after purchasing an additional 558,710 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,842,000 after acquiring an additional 358,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,856,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 464.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 180,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,543,000 after purchasing an additional 148,829 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $408.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $350.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.65. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $293.43 and a 12-month high of $435.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 14.76%.Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.05, for a total value of $745,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,742.85. The trade was a 32.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 24,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.04, for a total value of $9,866,407.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,094 shares in the company, valued at $12,279,555.76. This trade represents a 44.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 68,289 shares of company stock valued at $28,125,467 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price target on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

