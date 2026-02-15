Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Petrus Resources Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of PRQ opened at C$1.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$241.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.71. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.17 and a 52 week high of C$2.11.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd is a company that is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of energy business assets. The company receives maximum revenue from oil and natural gas. The company’s core operating areas are Ferrier, Central Alberta, and the Rocky Mountain foothills.

