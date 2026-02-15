Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.
Petrus Resources Stock Up 4.0%
Shares of PRQ opened at C$1.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$241.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.71. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.17 and a 52 week high of C$2.11.
About Petrus Resources
