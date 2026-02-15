IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Up 9.2% – Should You Buy?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.65 and last traded at $34.1750. 21,448,501 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 21,172,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

IonQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Get IonQ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IONQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IonQ in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised IonQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on IonQ from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $32.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

IonQ Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $4,689,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 432,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,285,364.24. This represents a 18.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 60,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,145. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $5,992,000. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of IonQ by 119.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IonQ by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in IonQ by 485.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in IonQ by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.