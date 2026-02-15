Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.6% of Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 120,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of GDX stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

