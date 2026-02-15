Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF $NULG

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,969 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Development LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Development LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NULG opened at $96.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.98 and its 200-day moving average is $98.37. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $103.20.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

