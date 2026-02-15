PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 89,325 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,682,093 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 89,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.38% of McDonald’s worth $815,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,092 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and momentum — McDonald’s reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results (revenue ~ $7.0B, EPS beat, systemwide comps up ~5.7% with U.S. comps ~6.8%) and cited loyalty growth that helped drive sales and margins; this is the primary bullish catalyst supporting the stock. Q4 Earnings Beat

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.4%

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total value of $854,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,699.50. This trade represents a 32.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $795,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,760. This trade represents a 28.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 31,439 shares of company stock worth $9,772,464 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $327.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.30. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $283.47 and a 12 month high of $335.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $335.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.04.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

