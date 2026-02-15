8,200 Shares in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 112.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $110.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.93 and its 200 day moving average is $114.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.08. Encompass Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-6.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.29.

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $16,746,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 377,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,096,094.80. This represents a 28.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post?acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end?of?life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

