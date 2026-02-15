Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2834 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE SBR opened at $70.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.29. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $58.25 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is a Delaware statutory trust that owns a non-operating royalty interest in a portfolio of oil and gas properties. Rather than engaging in exploration or production activities directly, the trust receives a share of net proceeds from hydrocarbon production on the underlying properties and distributes those proceeds to unitholders on a monthly basis.

The trust was established in 1982 through a transaction with Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation, which transferred its overriding royalty interests in numerous wells and acreage to the trust.

