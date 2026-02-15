Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 315,972 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF $YOLO

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Free Report) by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,972 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 141,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,153 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:YOLO opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.53.

The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in both domestic and foreign cannabis equities, as well as total return swaps of similar securities. YOLO was launched on Apr 17, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

