Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund (NYSE American: NML) is a closed-end management investment company focused on generating attractive levels of current income by investing primarily in energy infrastructure companies. The fund’s portfolio is anchored by publicly traded master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other energy-related equity securities, with an emphasis on midstream operators engaged in activities such as crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing, transportation and storage.

Through its core investments in North American energy infrastructure, the fund seeks to capture distribution yields and potential long-term capital appreciation associated with essential oil and gas systems.

