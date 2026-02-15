High Income Securities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of PCF opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $6.89.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE: PCF) is a closed-end management investment company dedicated to delivering a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income. The fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of below-investment-grade debt securities, including corporate high-yield bonds, bank loans and other fixed-income instruments. While the majority of its holdings are denominated in U.S. dollars, the fund may also invest in non-U.S. issuers and currency exposures as part of its global credit strategy.

To pursue its objectives, PCF may employ leverage in the form of borrowings and preferred stock issuance, enhancing its capacity to generate income but also introducing additional risk.

