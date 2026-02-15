Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of STK stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.02.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 329,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,770 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

The Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE: STK) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company launched in 1995. Co-managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC and Seligman Fund Advisers, the fund seeks long-term capital growth by investing primarily in common stocks of U.S. technology and technology-enabled companies. Its portfolio typically spans sub-sectors such as software, semiconductors, hardware, communications and internet services, with an emphasis on firms exhibiting strong revenue growth and innovative product development.

In addition to equity investments, the fund employs a covered-call option overlay strategy designed to generate premium income, enhance monthly distributions and potentially reduce portfolio volatility.

