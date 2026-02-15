Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,829 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.30.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $3,581,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 296,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,273,536.96. The trade was a 14.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $339,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,529.68. The trade was a 10.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock opened at $71.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.62 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.53%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private?label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick’s product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

