Versor Investments LP Reduces Holdings in Eversource Energy $ES

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 419,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,673,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 386,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,652,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,904,422,000 after acquiring an additional 691,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $477,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $71.50.
Eversource Energy Trading Up 4.3%
NYSE ES opened at $73.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.77. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Eversource Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.86%.
Key Stories Impacting Eversource Energy
Here are the key news stories impacting Eversource Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and revenue upside — Eversource reported Q4 EPS of $1.12 (vs. ~$1.10 est.) and revenue of $3.37B (+13% y/y), driven by stronger gas results and the absence of prior one?time charges. This helped lift near?term sentiment. Eversource Energy Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: Strong full?year results — FY2025 GAAP EPS rose to $4.56 and non?GAAP recurring EPS was $4.76; operating income more than doubled, signaling improving core profitability. Management provided a detailed release and slide deck. Eversource Energy Reports Full-Year & Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Large capital/strategy plan — Coverage notes a US$26.5B plan that reshapes the utility’s outlook, implying sustained investment-led growth that supports regulated earnings and long-term rate base expansion. Eversource Earnings Beat And US$26.5b Plan Reshape Utility Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and presentation available — The earnings call transcript and slides provide detail on drivers (gas strength, timing of investments, rate cases) that investors will parse for sustainable growth assumptions. Eversource Energy 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Neutral Sentiment: Very low short interest in utilities sector — Eversource is reported among the lower short-interest names, which reduces immediate short?squeeze risk but also indicates less bearish positioning. HE, OTTR draw highest short interest in utilities sector; BIP and ES see lowest short interest
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance vs. street and analyst caution — Eversource set FY2026 EPS guidance of $4.80–$4.95, slightly below the ~$4.97 consensus, and some analysts have issued cautious/reduce recommendations, which could cap near?term upside. Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company’s core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.
Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.
