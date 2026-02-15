Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,127 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $75.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average is $69.60. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $77.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

