ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 5,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 89.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 95.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $161.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.68. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $228.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Argus set a $200.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company’s core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.