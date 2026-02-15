ING Groep NV Takes $887,000 Position in IDEX Corporation $IEX

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 235.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 162,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,464,000 after buying an additional 82,223 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,364,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,124 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of IDEX by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 271,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,122,000 after acquiring an additional 33,752 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in IDEX by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 10,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $210.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.90 and its 200-day moving average is $174.09. IDEX Corporation has a one year low of $153.36 and a one year high of $217.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $899.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.00 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 13.98%.IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Argus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 target price on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on IDEX from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.22.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

