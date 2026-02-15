ING Groep NV Cuts Stock Position in Equity Residential $EQR

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,067 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,316,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,800,787,000 after acquiring an additional 315,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $2,351,689,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,234,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,909,000 after purchasing an additional 417,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,884,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,662,000 after purchasing an additional 137,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,019,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $781.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.35 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.940-0.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 94.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.68.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other news, EVP Catherine Carraway sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $42,725.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,419.07. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Garechana sold 3,637 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $236,877.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,536.20. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,058 shares of company stock valued at $655,078. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

