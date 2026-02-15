ING Groep NV Takes Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,354,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,808 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 693,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,957,000 after purchasing an additional 259,716 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 192.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 380,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,351,000 after purchasing an additional 250,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $31,066,000. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 72.7% in the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 522,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,793,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on INSP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $165.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $254,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,344.08. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:INSP opened at $59.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day moving average is $90.72. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.11 and a fifty-two week high of $197.75.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.96. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $269.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company’s flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

