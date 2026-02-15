Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 204,323 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,323 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $30.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

