Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $997.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $959.00 to $997.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EQIX. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “positive” rating and set a $870.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $917.00 target price on Equinix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $996.23.

Equinix Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of EQIX opened at $956.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. Equinix has a 52 week low of $701.41 and a 52 week high of $992.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $792.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $789.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by ($0.16). Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 136.44%.

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.78, for a total transaction of $743,250.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,882,659.86. This represents a 11.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.08, for a total transaction of $2,146,893.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,946,216.56. This trade represents a 15.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,490 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,999. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 190.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 433.3% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 70.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its position in Equinix by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

