GenTrust LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF $IXC

GenTrust LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,551 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,533,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,618 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 617,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after buying an additional 20,208 shares in the last quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 511,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,355,000 after buying an additional 53,064 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of IXC stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.51. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $33.89 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.69.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy. Component companies include oil equipment and services, oil exploration and production, and oil refinery, oil storage and transportation, and coal and uranium mining companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.