Reviewing Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) and Provision (OTCMKTS:PVHO)

Provision (OTCMKTS:PVHO – Get Free Report) and Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Provision and Banzai International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provision N/A N/A N/A Banzai International -233.45% -1,082.13% -74.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provision and Banzai International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provision N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Banzai International $4.53 million 1.93 -$31.51 million ($6.55) -0.20

Provision has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Banzai International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Banzai International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Banzai International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Provision and Banzai International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provision 0 0 0 0 0.00 Banzai International 1 0 2 0 2.33

Banzai International has a consensus target price of $260.00, indicating a potential upside of 19,900.00%. Given Banzai International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banzai International is more favorable than Provision.

Summary

Banzai International beats Provision on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provision

Provision Holding, Inc. focuses on the development and distribution of three-dimensional (3D) holographic interactive video displays primarily for advertising and product merchandising markets. The company's products include HoloVision displays and 3D Savings Center kiosks that offer advertisers and customers to reach captive audience in grocery stores, malls, convenience stores, gas stations, banks, and other retail locations. Its HoloVision displays are also used in education, medical, entertainment, and consumer applications. Provision Holding, Inc. has a strategic alliance agreement with Coinstar, LLC to develop and integrate HoloVision display systems into Coinstar's kiosks. The company is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc., a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events. The company serves healthcare, financial services, e-commerce, technology, media, and other industries. Banzai International, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bainbridge Island, Washington.

