LSV Asset Management Has $17.21 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 68.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,096 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $17,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $115.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.56. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.35 and a 12-month high of $157.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLDR. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $135.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.02.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

