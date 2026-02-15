LSV Asset Management Has $13.18 Million Stock Position in Kohl’s Corporation $KSS

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 857,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $13,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 489,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 60,769 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.55.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. Kohl’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jill Timm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 335,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,012.75. This represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kohl’s Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl’s has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer’s merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

