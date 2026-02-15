Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC Stake Cut by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,490 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $12,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 627.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

VAC opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $63.93. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $91.18.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $61.13.

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, Director Christian Asmar bought 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.44 per share, for a total transaction of $3,984,960.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,130,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,943,329.60. This represents a 2.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dianna Morgan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 23,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,874.68. This trade represents a 2.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 96,209 shares of company stock valued at $4,573,353. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company’s core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

