LSV Asset Management Sells 46,600 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. $DIN

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 482,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $11,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 172,013 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIN shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $29.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

NYSE DIN opened at $31.82 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $39.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $458.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dine Brands Global

In other news, Director Richard J. Dahl acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $98,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,892. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc is a leading franchisor and operator of full?service restaurants in the casual dining and breakfast segments. The company’s primary brands include IHOP®, known for its wide variety of breakfast offerings and pancakes, and Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, a casual dining concept featuring a range of American entrées, appetizers and cocktails. Through its franchise model, Dine Brands works with independent restaurant owners to develop, market and support both domestic and international locations.

The origins of Dine Brands Global date back to the founding of the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in 1958 in California.

Featured Articles

