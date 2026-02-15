ING Groep NV Sells 404,638 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 404,638 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KIM. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 200,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.3% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 165,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Kimco Realty by 4.7% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 47,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: revenue beat estimates and FFO was in line with consensus; management said net income and FFO hit the high end of full?year outlook — reinforces operating resilience. Q4 Earnings Transcript Press Release

Q4 results: revenue beat estimates and FFO was in line with consensus; management said net income and FFO hit the high end of full?year outlook — reinforces operating resilience. Positive Sentiment: Occupancy at record highs driven by strong leasing gains — better portfolio fundamentals support rents/NOI and investor confidence in cash flow stability. Reuters: Resilient Leasing

Occupancy at record highs driven by strong leasing gains — better portfolio fundamentals support rents/NOI and investor confidence in cash flow stability. Positive Sentiment: Capital recycling: management outlined $300M–$500M of planned asset dispositions (some reports say up to $500M) to redeploy into higher-return opportunities and strengthen the balance sheet. This reduces capital intensity and can fund growth or dividends. Seeking Alpha: Asset Disposition Bisnow: Up to $500M Asset Sales

Capital recycling: management outlined $300M–$500M of planned asset dispositions (some reports say up to $500M) to redeploy into higher-return opportunities and strengthen the balance sheet. This reduces capital intensity and can fund growth or dividends. Positive Sentiment: Dividend and shareholder income: REIT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 (annualized yield ~4.7%), which supports income-oriented investors. (Record/ex?dividend dates disclosed by company.)

Dividend and shareholder income: REIT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 (annualized yield ~4.7%), which supports income-oriented investors. (Record/ex?dividend dates disclosed by company.) Neutral Sentiment: 2026 outlook: company gave initial FFO growth targets (roughly 2.3%–4.5%) and updated FY?2026 guidance; guidance confirms steady growth but is modest, so upside is tied to execution and successful asset recycling. Guidance & Growth Outlook

2026 outlook: company gave initial FFO growth targets (roughly 2.3%–4.5%) and updated FY?2026 guidance; guidance confirms steady growth but is modest, so upside is tied to execution and successful asset recycling. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation note: after recent share strength the stock trades at a mid?20s P/E and above its 200?day SMA; investors should weigh the yield/FFO growth profile vs. peers. Valuation Article

Valuation note: after recent share strength the stock trades at a mid?20s P/E and above its 200?day SMA; investors should weigh the yield/FFO growth profile vs. peers. Negative Sentiment: FFO was only in line with estimates (not a beat) and the 2026 growth guide is modest — if markets were expecting stronger upside, that could temper momentum. Zacks: FFO Meets Estimates

Kimco Realty Stock Up 1.7%

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 128.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Evercore ISI set a $24.00 price target on Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.97.

Kimco Realty Profile

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company’s portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco’s core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

