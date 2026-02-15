Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,932 Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF $RDIV

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDIV. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.36. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

