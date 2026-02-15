CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on CarMax from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore upped their price target on CarMax from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised CarMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $40.07.

CarMax Stock Up 1.0%

KMX opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $89.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in CarMax by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000.

CarMax (NYSE: KMX) is a leading retailer of used vehicles in the United States, offering customers a streamlined, no-haggle purchasing experience. The company’s inventory spans a broad range of makes and models, each of which undergoes a comprehensive inspection process before being offered for sale. Customers can shop in person at CarMax’s retail locations or browse the company’s online platform, which provides detailed vehicle histories, virtual tours and contactless purchasing options.

Originally launched in 1993 as a division of Circuit City, CarMax became an independent, publicly traded company in 1997.

