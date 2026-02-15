Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Textron Inc. $TXT

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,003 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Textron by 18.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Textron by 275.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Freedom Capital upgraded Textron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Textron from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $98.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.78. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.01). Textron had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.22%.The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Textron’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

