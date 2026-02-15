Savvy Advisors Inc. Takes $596,000 Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,526 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,326 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,705,391,000 after buying an additional 211,165 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,482,494 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,292,016,000 after acquiring an additional 649,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,947,670 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,124,524,000 after acquiring an additional 28,450 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,545,371 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,033,208,000 after acquiring an additional 94,136 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,510,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $797,965,000 after purchasing an additional 245,479 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock opened at $374.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.23. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $380.86.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $355.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $280.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views, supporting upside expectations and fueling investor momentum. Jefferies raised its target to $425 and kept a buy rating. Read More.

Multiple analysts raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views, supporting upside expectations and fueling investor momentum. Jefferies raised its target to $425 and kept a buy rating. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America, Wolfe Research and TD Cowen also boosted targets/ratings, reinforcing consensus bullishness on FDX’s growth and margin plans. Read More.

Bank of America, Wolfe Research and TD Cowen also boosted targets/ratings, reinforcing consensus bullishness on FDX’s growth and margin plans. Read More. Positive Sentiment: FedEx detailed multi?year targets at Investor Day (higher revenue ambition, focus on high?margin B2B and network transformation) that underpin stronger profit and cash?flow outlooks. Investors interpret this as tangible upside to valuation if execution continues. Read More.

FedEx detailed multi?year targets at Investor Day (higher revenue ambition, focus on high?margin B2B and network transformation) that underpin stronger profit and cash?flow outlooks. Investors interpret this as tangible upside to valuation if execution continues. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.45, a direct return to shareholders that supports the stock’s appeal to income?oriented investors. Read More.

The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.45, a direct return to shareholders that supports the stock’s appeal to income?oriented investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: FedEx joined the Hedera Council to explore distributed infrastructure for digital supply chains — a strategic, longer?term tech partnership that could improve visibility but is not an immediate earnings driver. Read More.

FedEx joined the Hedera Council to explore distributed infrastructure for digital supply chains — a strategic, longer?term tech partnership that could improve visibility but is not an immediate earnings driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage highlights rising warehouse automation (including FedEx) — improves long?term cost structure but requires capital and workforce transition. Read More.

Industry coverage highlights rising warehouse automation (including FedEx) — improves long?term cost structure but requires capital and workforce transition. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: A technical trading signal flagged around $369.69 and briefly drove intraday momentum; useful for short?term traders but not a fundamental catalyst. Read More.

A technical trading signal flagged around $369.69 and briefly drove intraday momentum; useful for short?term traders but not a fundamental catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary flagged a weaker “catalyst” profile despite the strong run, suggesting that absent concrete near?term operational beats the stock could pause. This cautions momentum traders about timing. Read More.

Some market commentary flagged a weaker “catalyst” profile despite the strong run, suggesting that absent concrete near?term operational beats the stock could pause. This cautions momentum traders about timing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Evercore raised its target to $364 — still below the current price — reflecting at least one analyst’s more conservative near?term view and adding a counterpoint to the broad upgrade trend. Read More.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

