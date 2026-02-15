LSV Asset Management Sells 229,476 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,402,810 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 229,476 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $15,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,019,492 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $56,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,757 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $37,533,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $15,133,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,914,890 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after buying an additional 1,283,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Airlines Group this week:

American Airlines Group Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Airlines Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.700 EPS. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAL

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world’s largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.