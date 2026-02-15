LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 55.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,114,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,310,000 after purchasing an additional 756,702 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,989,000 after purchasing an additional 115,766 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,197,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,866,000 after purchasing an additional 92,366 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,141,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,588,000 after purchasing an additional 34,520 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other TTM Technologies news, Director Julie Spicer England sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $239,678.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 106,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,748,306.94. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $134,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,046.60. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 40,027 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,963 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTMI stock opened at $91.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.93. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.32.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.11%.The firm had revenue of $763.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTMI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial set a $113.00 target price on TTM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $81.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen cut TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company’s product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system?level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

