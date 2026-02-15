Rosenblatt Securities Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $555.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $630.00 to $555.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Mizuho set a $540.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Arete Research set a $706.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.17.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $429.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of -340.98, a P/E/G ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,994,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,999.04. This trade represents a 41.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total value of $1,385,820.00. Following the sale, the director owned 76,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,145,319.08. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,699,545,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 269,840.3% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 977,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,690,000 after buying an additional 976,822 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,989,000 after buying an additional 659,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,430,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,425,000 after acquiring an additional 596,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Large consumer distribution deal — NordVPN selected CrowdStrike to power Threat Protection Pro, expanding CrowdStrike’s reach from enterprise into millions of consumer users and opening a new channel for threat-intel monetization. NordVPN Selects CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

