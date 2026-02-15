Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Cut to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LEU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Centrus Energy from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $357.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.92.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $198.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 5.59. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $464.25. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.40 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 38.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 54.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 23.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright published quarterly EPS forecasts that imply a strong seasonal cadence for 2026 (Q1 $0.59, Q2 $1.70, Q3 $0.44, Q4 $1.49) and support a full?year consensus view (~$2.63). Those refreshed estimates can lend confidence to near?term earnings visibility and helped underpin buying interest.

Neutral Sentiment: Northland Securities published FY?2027 EPS modeling (FY2027 $2.12) and reiterated a Q1 estimate ($0.63); the multi?year model adds context to longer?term expectations but doesn't sharply change the consensus picture.

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/coverage pieces weighing valuation after the pullback (e.g., "Is Centrus Energy Still Attractively Priced…") provide investor perspective but are interpretive rather than news?driving.

Negative Sentiment: Market reaction earlier in the week showed the stock down after Centrus announced a large $900M HALEU award alongside an updated 2026 outlook; investors appeared to focus on near?term outlook items and execution/timing risks. That headline pressure has weighed on sentiment.

Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results disappointed consensus on EPS (miss) and triggered short?term selling, which commentators noted as a primary reason for the prior pullback.

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

